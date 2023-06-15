Family, friends and activists hold prayer vigil for AJ Owens in Ocala Downtown Square

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another memorial comes less than two weeks after Owens was shot and killed by her neighbor, Susan Lorincz.

“We want justice and everyday after that we’re going to keep doing something until we’re heard,” shared activist Darrell Tolbert. “We are going to put the pressure on the State Attorneys Office to meet your demands and our wishes.

Dozens of people brought flowers and wore purple, in honor of Ajike’s favorite color.

HAPPENING NOW: An additional vigil is being held at the Ocala Downtown Square in honor of AJ Owens. I'll have a live report at 6 with more details on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/kQrh9lz3zD — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) June 14, 2023

TV20 spoke with one of Ajike’s friends’ Velecia Woodyard, who said AJ made her a better person and parent.

“I’m hurt, I’m deeply wounded, my life will never be the same, because of the injustice that has happened,” shared Woodyard.

During the memorial, activists made clear they want Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law to be repealed. They are calling for the State Attorney’s Office to upgrade Lorincz charges’ from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

Many said they will fight until June 30th, when the state attorney’s office can finalize formal charges.

“It’s painful that this is the way that she died,” stated Woodyard. “There’s no way that you can describe the pain.”

Owens was laid to rest on Monday and she leaves behind four children. “How do you explain to a 7-year-old little girl that you can’t bring her mommy back?” questioned Woodyard. “When she’s crying for her and you’re trying to give her things to appease her tears and all she wants is her mommy and you have no answers.”

Owen’s family, activists and several residents stated this is not the end and they will fight everyday for Owens from a local level to across the state.

