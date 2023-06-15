First synthetic model human embryo created, researchers say

FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.
FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say they have created the world’s first human synthetic model embryos.

The team behind the creation consists of researchers from the California Institute of Technology in the U.S. and the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

They said their embryo-like structures were made from stem cells, bypassing the need for eggs and sperm.

But they are at the very earliest stages of human development.

That means they do not have a beating heart or a brain.

Scientists believe this kind of research could one day help them understand genetic diseases or what causes miscarriages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023,...
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials after judge agrees to sever some fraud charges