The Greater Duval Summer Sling Program toured WCJB Studios

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We welcomed some visitors here at the WCJB Studios.

A group from the Greater Duval Summer Sling Program toured the newsroom and talked to members of our team about how we put together the news.

They got to check out the green screen and visit the set with TV20′s morning anchor Kristin Chase.

