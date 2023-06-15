The Greater Duval Summer Sling Program toured WCJB Studios

We at TV20 welcomed some visitors from the Greater Duval Summer Sling Program here at the studio.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We welcomed some visitors here at the WCJB Studios.

A group from the Greater Duval Summer Sling Program toured the newsroom and talked to members of our team about how we put together the news.

They got to check out the green screen and visit the set with TV20′s morning anchor Kristin Chase.

TRENDING: #4PAWSFORASHER’: Gainesville mother raising money for service dog to help her child with autism and epilepsy

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the budget for the next fiscal year
The Greater Duval Summer Sling Program toured WCJB Studios
The property will continue to be city-owned.
Ironwood Golf course under “management watch” by Gainesville city staff
SFC Association of Black Faculty and Staff hold Juneteenth celebration