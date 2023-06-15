Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

“As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Each count in the indictment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
Officials say a bear was removed from the Tampa International Airport this week after it was...
Black bear captured at Florida airport after being spotted by TSA agents
The fire department stated the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets...
3 firefighters hospitalized after Kansas City wood pallet business fire
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday,...
Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says