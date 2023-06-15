Ironwood Golf course under “management watch” by Gainesville city staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ironwood golf course will continue to be a city property for now, but a closer eye will be kept on operations as Gainesville city staff look at budget cuts.

Thursday’s city commission meeting had an agenda item simply titled “Ironwood Update.” This item caused such a stir that dozens of golfers and supporters of the property came out to support thinking it could be sold or operations could cease. That notion was shut down quickly by Mayor Harvey Ward.

“We are clearly not going to talk about selling a golf course today,” said Mayor Ward.

City staff presented documents that say Ironwood operated at a more than $1 million deficit over the past three years. People in attendance, including Tara Thomas, took to public comments to say those figures don’t accurately represent the financial status of the course.

“I believe that Ironwood is on track, making the revenue, they’re not a deficit not unless you are taking your city budget, taking some of that away,” said Thomas.

Rangers at the course say on average 70 to 100 people hit the links daily. That does not include all the groups, students, and even Special Olympics athletes who frequent the east Gainesville greens. John Brown works for Special Olympics Florida. Ironwood is a key training spot for athletes in District 4, which encompasses eight counties stretching from Hamilton to Marion County.

“As I look around the state there are a lot of golf courses around the state that are not public and don’t feel like they need to reach out to programs like our program. Here in Gainesville, we have a public golf course that reaches out to us and allows us to compete and train,” said Brown.

No motion or staff recommendation was made, but more discussions are looming over properties, services, and even staff members who could be cut to help east GRU’s $1.7 billion debt.

