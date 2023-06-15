‘It was like a bomb’: Man revived after being struck by lightning

By Jessica Moore, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WCBS) – A man in New Jersey was revived after he was hit by a huge lightning bolt Wednesday while he was installing lines in a soccer field.

Dramatic video shows the moment a bolt of lightning fired down from the sky and struck Eric Baumgartner on the soccer field around 12:15 p.m.

“It was like a bomb,” witness Jay Heday described. “And then I look out the window. The guy’s right in the middle, and he went down.”

“He’s lying flat on the ground,” witness Jesse Singh said. “We called the police. They came, but the guy was not moving.”

Responding police officer RJ McPartland was just leaving his shift at a high school nearby when he saw a huge bolt of lightning.

“I said to myself, ‘Wow. That seems really close,’” he said.

McPartland said Baumgartner was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse. The former firefighter’s paramedic training immediately kicked in.

He said they were able to see burn marks on Baumgartner’s hands so that’s how they determined what happened.

“We knew we needed to start compressions to get his heart going again,” McPartland said. “We were trying to talk to him the whole time. In the ambulance, he slowly regained consciousness.”

Mayor John McCormack said he believes Baumgartner’s alive because a hero officer was in the right place at the right time.

“I have every reason to believe that RJ McPartland saved Eric Baumgartner’s life,” McCormack said.

At last check, Baumgartner was stable, and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Copyright WCBS via 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

