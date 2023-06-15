Lake City officers arrest man for sexual assault on a minor
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers arrested a man for sexual assault on a minor Thursday morning.
The victim told officers they were involved in a sexual relationship with Damarquis Williams, 32, since meeting in May.
Officers say the victim mentioned they had sex about 28 times in the past several weeks.
Officers arrested Williams on a charge of sexual assault by a suspect 24 years or older on a victim who is 16 or 17.
Williams is booked in the Columbia County Jail.
