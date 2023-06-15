Leaders and organizations in Marion County shine light on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

The outreach was hosted by Marion Senior Services.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents joined for donuts, coffee and conversations in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at One Health Center in Ocala.

The outreach was hosted by Marion Senior Services. It is meant to build support for elderly people by informing them about elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

“Technology is a wonderful thing but with everything else, when something new comes, evil comes with it and seniors need to be cautious,” shared MCSO Sheriff Billy Woods.

Michael Tylenda said he was called by a scammer, who wanted to issue him a supposed new Medicare card but luckily, he did not fall for it.

“They had all my information, they knew my social security number, they knew my actual Medicare number, they knew all my aliments I’ve got quite a medical history and they knew everything about me,” stated Tylenda.

Organizers, law enforcement, and community leaders offered plans of action to keep senior citizens safe from common scams that target them.

“I called the number on the back of the Medicare card and I asked them are you issuing a new plastic ID card, he says no. We’re still using the old-fashioned cardboard card, it’s some kind of scam,” shared Tylenda.

Organizers explained the importance of reaching out to hot lines and resources in Marion County before they fall victim to a scam.

