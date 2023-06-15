Man from Plant City arrested after officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City Police officers arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding fentanyl in his vehicle.

Officers arrested John Pearce, 34, of Plant City was charged with drug possession charges after a K-9 alerted officers of narcotics in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers then found a plastic bag of blue powder they later identified as fentanyl.

Pearce was taken to the Dixie county Jail on a $3,000 bond.

