Marion County Sheriff’s deputies searching for man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Deputies say 38-year-old Gregorio Lopez is wanted for capital sexual battery on a victim less than 12-years-old, two counts of sexual battery, and four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.
They say the abuse happened over a four-year period and when the victim came forward, Lopez went on the run.
