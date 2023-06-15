North Florida Hospital celebrates National Cancer Survivors Month with butterfly release ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida North Florida Hospital celebrated National Cancer Survivors Month with a butterfly release ceremony Thursday morning.

The hospital held the event at the NFH Duck Pond to celebrate those who have survived cancer, to support families, and to reach out to the greater community.

North Florida Hospital invited cancer survivors, their loved ones, colleagues, and all community members to the butterfly release.

