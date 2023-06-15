North Florida Hospital celebrates National Cancer Survivors Month with butterfly release ceremony

The hospital held the event at the NFH Duck Pond to celebrate those who have survived cancer,...
The hospital held the event at the NFH Duck Pond to celebrate those who have survived cancer, to support families, and to reach out to the greater community.(North Florida Hospital)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida North Florida Hospital celebrated National Cancer Survivors Month with a butterfly release ceremony Thursday morning.

The hospital held the event at the NFH Duck Pond to celebrate those who have survived cancer, to support families, and to reach out to the greater community.

North Florida Hospital invited cancer survivors, their loved ones, colleagues, and all community members to the butterfly release.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The event is on Sunday, June 18th from 1-5 p.m. at Depot Park.
1st annual ‘ELO Fest’ to celebrate Father’s Day
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/15
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/15