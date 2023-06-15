Ocala man arrested after breaking into home and punching owner in the face

Deputies say he forced his way into the Ocala home and attacked the owner because he believed...
Deputies say he forced his way into the Ocala home and attacked the owner because he believed the man’s daughter owed him money.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man for barging into a home and punching the owner in the face Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Keith Sherman Jr, 39, forced his way into the Ocala home and attacked the owner because he believed the man’s daughter owed him money.

Sherman told deputies he came to the house to buy crack cocaine, but wasn’t satisfied with the product and wanted his money back.

Sherman is booked in the Marion County Jail on charges of burglary, battery, and property damage.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

The hospital held the event at the NFH Duck Pond to celebrate those who have survived cancer,...
North Florida Hospital celebrates National Cancer Survivors Month with butterfly release ceremony
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The event is on Sunday, June 18th from 1-5 p.m. at Depot Park.
1st annual ‘ELO Fest’ to celebrate Father’s Day
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/15