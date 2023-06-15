Ocala man arrested after breaking into home and punching owner in the face

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man for barging into a home and punching the owner in the face Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Keith Sherman Jr, 39, forced his way into the Ocala home and attacked the owner because he believed the man’s daughter owed him money.

Sherman told deputies he came to the house to buy crack cocaine, but wasn’t satisfied with the product and wanted his money back.

Sherman is booked in the Marion County Jail on charges of burglary, battery, and property damage.

