Ocala man arrested after robbing a gas station and running from police

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars after robbing a gas station and trying to run away from police.

Ocala Police officers say Travis Givens, 25, robbed a Marathon Gas Station with a small starter pistol.

The gas station is located off of East Silver Springs Blvd.

They say Givens stole cash from the register, the cashier’s phone, and the store’s landline.

Officers found someone matching Givens’ description, and when they approached him, he ran away.

They eventually found him hiding in a bush near a neighborhood.

