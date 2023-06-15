Ocala man arrested after robbing a gas station and running from police

They say Givens stole cash from the register, the cashier’s phone, and the store’s landline.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars after robbing a gas station and trying to run away from police.

Ocala Police officers say Travis Givens, 25, robbed a Marathon Gas Station with a small starter pistol.

The gas station is located off of East Silver Springs Blvd.

TRENDING: ‘Dogs do what dogs do’: Hawthorne woman speaks out weeks after dog attack

They say Givens stole cash from the register, the cashier’s phone, and the store’s landline.

Officers found someone matching Givens’ description, and when they approached him, he ran away.

They eventually found him hiding in a bush near a neighborhood.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Family, friends and activists hold prayer vigil for AJ Owens in Ocala Downtown Square
Dozens of people wore purple in honor of Ajike's favorite color.
Family, friends and activists hold prayer vigil for AJ Owens in Ocala Downtown Square
Officers arrested John Pearce, 34, of Plant City was charged with drug possession charges after...
Man from Plant City arrested after officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop
Man from Plant City arrested after officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop