Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo uses fallen tree for animal enrichment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are making the most out of what could have been a sticky situation.

A large tree fell into one of the zoo habitats over the weekend.

No animals were hurt, there wasn’t much damage, and the animals didn’t seem to mind.

The nyala used the downed tree as a playground, and the kangaroos munched on the leaves and bark as a snack.

Zoo officials will also cut the trunk and branches to install into habitats across the zoo.

