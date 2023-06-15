SFC Association of Black Faculty and Staff hold Juneteenth celebration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Association of Black Faculty and Staff held a Juneteenth celebration at the Downtown Blount Center Thursday.

The event was open to everyone and visitors could eat at several food trucks and learn about educational resources such as the Education Equalizer Foundation which provides students assistance with scholarships and applications.

Additionally, event-goers were met with other community and educational resources such as the Alachua County Library District and Santa Fe College’s own Lawrence W. Tyree Library.

“It’s a chance for us to go out into the community, the community see us, especially us as educators, and just to recruit and say ‘Hey, you know, education is freedom.’”

The event ended with a ‘Gospel Extravaganza’ with gospel singers, choirs, and dancers.

