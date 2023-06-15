Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose

Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.(Source: KJRH/CNN)
By KJRH staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) - One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Police said they’re still looking for the suspect.

They consider that person armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Police say two of the victims were in critical condition Thursday.

The status of the third is unknown.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
President to travel to Connecticut for first-of-its-kind national gun reform summit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023,...
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials after judge agrees to sever some fraud charges