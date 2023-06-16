Alachua County man is behind bars for sexual battery on a 4-year-old

A man from Alachua County is behind bars for the sexual battery of a 4-year-old.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After several weeks of investigation, a man in Alachua County is behind bars for sexual battery on a minor he was meant to take care of.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 71-year-old Mark Poupard sexually battered a 4-year-old child who was in his care between February and May of this year.

Poupard was booked into the Alachua County Jail on June 15th.

His bond is set at 2.5 million dollars.

