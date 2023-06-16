Alachua County Public Works finish a 730-foot flood wall

Alachua County Public Works finished the construction of a flood mitigation wall on the intersection of NW 98th Street and NW 23rd Avenue.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Works officials announced they have finished construction of a flood mitigation wall.

The 730-foot wall is located at the intersection of NW 98th Street and NW 23rd Avenue in Gainesville.

Officials say the wall was built to reduce flooding near homes in the hills of the Santa Fe Subdivision, which frequently floods when it rains.

Some of the construction crew made a friend in the process.

A young boy watched them almost every day and was very interested in the tractors.

So on the last day of the job, workers gave him a toy tractor.

