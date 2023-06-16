Car crashes into Gainesville business, collapses building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building collapsed early Friday morning after a car crashed into it.

Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the car crashed into Partsco Automotive Supply Inc.

The driver was safely removed from the car and taken to the hospital.

Photos show a large hole in the side of the business.

