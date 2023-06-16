Car crashes into Gainesville business, collapses building

A car crashed into a Gainesville business Friday morning
A car crashed into a Gainesville business Friday morning
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building collapsed early Friday morning after a car crashed into it.

Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the car crashed into Partsco Automotive Supply Inc.

The driver was safely removed from the car and taken to the hospital.

Photos show a large hole in the side of the business.

The hole left by the car
The hole left by the car(GFR)

