Chicago boy, 7, drowns after being swept away in Lake Michigan along Indiana shoreline

Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.
Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 7-year-old Chicago boy drowned after he was swept away while playing in Lake Michigan along northwestern Indiana’s shoreline during hazardous beach conditions, authorities said Friday.

The boy was pulled from the lake Thursday evening in Porter County and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

An autopsy was completed Friday morning and the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the DNR said in a news release. His name was not released, pending notification of relatives.

The DNR said the boy was reported missing about 4:50 p.m. CDT Thursday in waters near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach. Responders from multiple agencies found him about 20 minutes later near Ogden Dunes.

The DNR said the child was playing in waist-deep water before he entered deeper water. A witness reported that it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

A relative who entered the water to try to rescue the boy also got caught in a current and lost sight of the child. The DNR said a beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the incident, which Indiana conservation officers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection
Frederick Dace (59) was arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder
Lake City man arrested after shooting at person on MLK Jr. Street
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden marks anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of...
Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies
FILE - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, walks off the course after the final round of the LIV...
Teen says she was sexually assaulted by boys at Greg Norman’s home after being served alcohol