Lake City man arrested after shooting at person on MLK Jr. Street

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after getting into an argument and shooting at someone.

Lake City Police officers responded to a report of gunfire on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers met with a person who said they got into an argument with Frederick Dace, 59. Police say that during the argument Dace pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times.

Officers found Dace soon after, and arrested him on attempted second degree murder charges.

Nobody was injured during the shooting.

