Lake City man arrested after shooting at person on MLK Jr. Street
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after getting into an argument and shooting at someone.
Lake City Police officers responded to a report of gunfire on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Officers met with a person who said they got into an argument with Frederick Dace, 59. Police say that during the argument Dace pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times.
Officers found Dace soon after, and arrested him on attempted second degree murder charges.
Nobody was injured during the shooting.
