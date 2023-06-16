Lake City man arrested after shooting at person on MLK Jr. Street

Frederick Dace (59) was arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder
Frederick Dace (59) was arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder(CCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after getting into an argument and shooting at someone.

Lake City Police officers responded to a report of gunfire on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers met with a person who said they got into an argument with Frederick Dace, 59. Police say that during the argument Dace pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times.

Officers found Dace soon after, and arrested him on attempted second degree murder charges.

Nobody was injured during the shooting.

TRENDING: Car crashes into Gainesville business, collapses building

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

A car crashed into a Gainesville business Friday morning
Car crashes into Gainesville business, collapses building
Parts of U.S. 19 in Levy County are closed
Parts of U.S. 19 in Levy Co. closed after tractor trailer crash
Stone Estok, 30, was arrested and charged with burglary and theft
Orlando man walks into Reddick home, steals collars off of dogs in front of homeowner
ACFR officials responded to a crushed car Friday morning
Two taken to hospital after car is crushed during morning storms