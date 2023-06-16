Man executed by lethal injection after murdering two people nearly 40 years ago

A man was executed Thursday at Florida State Prison in Bradford County for the murder of two people nearly four decades ago.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say Duane Owen, 62, was executed by lethal injection for the two separate murders in 1984.

Owen’s first victim was Georgianna Worden, who he beat with a hammer and sexually assaulted in Boca Raton.

The other is Karen Slattery, 14, who was stabbed to death while babysitting at a home at Delray Beach.

Owens is the 4th inmate put to death by the state in less than four months.

