Man executed by lethal injection after murdering two people nearly 40 years ago

RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was executed Thursday at Florida State Prison in Bradford County for the murder of two people nearly four decades ago.

Officials say Duane Owen, 62, was executed by lethal injection for the two separate murders in 1984.

Owen’s first victim was Georgianna Worden, who he beat with a hammer and sexually assaulted in Boca Raton.

The other is Karen Slattery, 14, who was stabbed to death while babysitting at a home at Delray Beach.

Owens is the 4th inmate put to death by the state in less than four months.

