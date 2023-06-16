Marion County Pets: Booboo, Wilburt, and Fog

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
First up is a very social pup Booboo. This well behaved boy loves to go on car rides and will charm his way into being your forever friend.

Next is a boy who has fierce feather-toy destruction skills Wilburt. This three-year-old kitty would love to play with you all day then take a nap on the couch.

Lastly is a pup who’s a bit of an attention hog Fog. This two-year-old boy would love to go splash in a pool during the summer heat.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

