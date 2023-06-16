Ocala firefighters rescue child after tree falls, destroys roof

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala firefighters rescued a trapped child after a tree collapsed and fell onto a family’s house Friday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue officials were dispatched to a house on Southeast 8th Street at around 3 a.m., where they found a tree fallen over onto a house.

Investigators say the tree fell through the roof while the family was asleep.

TRENDING: Two taken to hospital after car is crushed during morning storms

When firefighters arrived, they found a child trapped underneath the tree and the rubble.

Rescue crews worked to stabilize the building, and cut the tree to rescue the child.

The child was taken to Shands Hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.