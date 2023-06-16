Ocala woman becomes first female to win Triple Crown race

Antonucci worked with a colt named Arcangelo, who won this year’s Belmont Stakes.
Antonucci worked with a colt named Arcangelo, who won this year’s Belmont Stakes.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race calls Marion County her home.

Jena Antonucci is a thoroughbred trainer at the Goldmark Farms in Ocala. She became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race last Saturday.

“To win that is, it’s truly special and we’re so grateful we’ve been able to accomplish this,” said Antonucci.

Antonucci worked with a colt named Arcangelo, who won this year’s Belmont Stakes. She said the team decided to skip the Kentucky Derby because it was too early to compete. Instead, they trained for the Peter Pan race, then the Belmont Stakes.

The trainer is happy to represent women in the equine industry.

“I’m not a huge woman-forward, wanting opportunity because I’m a woman. I want opportunity because we work hard and we do it the right way,” said Antonucci. “I’m proud and appreciative and grateful that they find comfort in that, that their voice now has a voice and what they’ve yearned or looked to do, and that’s amazing it’s something I could never have imagined.”

She said working with horses has been her passion her whole life and cannot believe this is her full-time job.

“I love the speed and the athleticism and just being able to imprint a horse from such a young age was just amazing to be apart of,” said Antonucci.

She said there’s no time to rest and is getting ready to train for the next race.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

We at TV20 welcomed some visitors from the Greater Duval Summer Sling Program here at the studio.
The Greater Duval Summer Sling Program toured WCJB Studios
Governor Ron DeSantis signed the budget for the next fiscal year
The Greater Duval Summer Sling Program toured WCJB Studios
The property will continue to be city-owned.
Ironwood Golf course under “management watch” by Gainesville city staff