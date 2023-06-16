Ocala woman becomes first female to win Triple Crown race

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race calls Marion County her home.

Jena Antonucci is a thoroughbred trainer at the Goldmark Farms in Ocala. She became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race last Saturday.

“To win that is, it’s truly special and we’re so grateful we’ve been able to accomplish this,” said Antonucci.

Antonucci worked with a colt named Arcangelo, who won this year’s Belmont Stakes. She said the team decided to skip the Kentucky Derby because it was too early to compete. Instead, they trained for the Peter Pan race, then the Belmont Stakes.

The trainer is happy to represent women in the equine industry.

“I’m not a huge woman-forward, wanting opportunity because I’m a woman. I want opportunity because we work hard and we do it the right way,” said Antonucci. “I’m proud and appreciative and grateful that they find comfort in that, that their voice now has a voice and what they’ve yearned or looked to do, and that’s amazing it’s something I could never have imagined.”

She said working with horses has been her passion her whole life and cannot believe this is her full-time job.

“I love the speed and the athleticism and just being able to imprint a horse from such a young age was just amazing to be apart of,” said Antonucci.

She said there’s no time to rest and is getting ready to train for the next race.

