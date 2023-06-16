OPD holds annual Hoops and Badges tournament

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers have their work cut out for them Friday as they take on two groups in a few games of basketball.

The annual hoops and badges tournament is Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala.

Ocala Police officers will first go head-to-head against officials with the Family and Mentoring United group.

The second game is up against Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

The games are free and welcome to everyone.

