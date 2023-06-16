Orlando man walks into Reddick home, steals collars off of dogs in front of homeowner

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Orlando is in Marion County jail after deputies say he walked into a woman’s home, stole the collars off of her dogs, and walked out while the woman was watching.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials got a call Thursday afternoon about a home burglary.

The woman told deputies she drove home on a golf cart to find Stone Estok, 30, outside of her home.

The woman opened her front gate to get the mail, and deputies say Estok walked in.

Estok didn’t respond when the woman asked what he was doing. He tried opening the front door, then tried the garage.

The woman told nearby residents that Estok was trying to get into her home. One man went onto her property to confront Estok.

Detectives say the man watched Estok walk out of the enclosed pool area holding two dog collars.

Investigators interviewed Estok, who said he was given permission to enter the property.

Estok confirmed that he was in the back pool area, but denied entering the home, saying he got the dog collars without ever getting in.

Estok then told deputies he was on the property to find an old friend from high school.

During the interview, Estok told deputies about a car crash on I-75. Detectives discovered Estok was involved in a car crash where he left the scene, and was being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Deputies arrested Estok on charges of burglary and theft.

