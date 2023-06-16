Parts of U.S. 19 in Levy Co. closed after tractor trailer crash

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of U.S. 19 in Levy County are closed after two semi-tractor trailers crashed Friday afternoon.

Deputies, as well as officials from Florida Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation, and Levy County Fire Rescue are on the scene, where a semi-tractor trailer caught fire and spilled fuel.

Northbound traffic is currently closed on U.S. 19. near AG-Pro, and is being rerouted through Northwest 135th Street.

Deputies warn of traffic delays and congestion in the area.

More details will be added to this story as information is revealed.

