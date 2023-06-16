Parts of U.S. 19 in Levy Co. closed after tractor trailer crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of U.S. 19 in Levy County are closed after two semi-tractor trailers crashed Friday afternoon.

Deputies, as well as officials from Florida Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation, and Levy County Fire Rescue are on the scene, where a semi-tractor trailer caught fire and spilled fuel.

Northbound traffic is currently closed on U.S. 19. near AG-Pro, and is being rerouted through Northwest 135th Street.

Deputies warn of traffic delays and congestion in the area.

More details will be added to this story as information is revealed.

WCJB TV20 FORECAST