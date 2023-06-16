Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies

Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of...
Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat, Friday, May 24, 2013, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, has died. Reports said the younger Lewis was 28.

Lewis III’s coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, said he learned of his former player’s death through family and social media.

“He was a great kid. He played hard and it was a pleasure knowing him,” James told The Associated Press by phone Friday.

Lewis III’s younger brother Rahsaan Lewis said on an Instagram story, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this, but RIP big brother.”

Neither Lewis nor James provided details how Lewis III died.

Lewis III played cornerback at his father’s alma mater, Miami, for two seasons without getting in a game before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

Lewis III finished his career at Virginia Union where James remembered him as a level-headed young man who worked hard and never acted like he was above others due to his father’s success as an NFL standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I think by the time we got him, he was ready for the business of going to school and finishing and playing football and being an impact (player),” James said. “He was a hard worker.”

At Coastal Carolina, Lewis III played 12 games at cornerback with 19 tackles. He had 37 tackes for Virginia Union in 2017.

