State’s unemployment rate remains at near-historic low for fifth straight month

Florida’s unemployment rate remained at a near-historic low of 2.6% in May and has been unchanged since January.
By News Service of Florida/Tom Urban
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate remained at a near-historic low of 2.6% in May and has been unchanged since January, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

The May rate represents an estimated 287,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed in mid-May from a labor force of 11 million. It is down from 2.9% a year ago and below the national rate last month of 3.7%.

Jimmy Heckman, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s chief economist, says Florida’s numbers might be able to improve in some areas, pointing to population growth and the state leading the nation in business formations over the past three years. “There’s a strong possibility that we could see lower unemployment rates in the future, but 2.6 is a very, very low rate. It’s very close to the lowest rate we’ve ever seen”, said Heckman.

The all-time low unemployment rate in Florida was in the spring of 2006, at 2.4%. One area that has slumped is construction, which dropped 1,600 jobs in May and has been on a decline for five consecutive months.

The decline is most noticeable in South Florida and has been attributed to rising mortgage rates affecting demand for new housing.

