Storm causes tree damage in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Severe weather hit Alachua County overnight -leaving downed trees and debris all over.

One family who lives in Newberry dealt with several uprooted trees on their property.

" Most of them are pretty close to that size, like the one out there is close to that size. Probably got three as big as this one, and the other ones are probably half that size. And it broke them off the top, pulled them by the roots.”

Linda and MB McNeal have lived in their house for more than forty years and said storms often rip right through their property.

For that reason, they bought a storm shelter for these weather emergencies.

“Channel 20 news, said it was on its way, and they kept putting out the alert over the phone, so we were trying, we just didn’t get there fast enough. but they did give us enough alert that we could of got up and moving faster, " said Linda.

However, by the time they were heading out, they said it was too dangerous to go outside so they hunkered down in their house instead.

“Debris flying everywhere, and you didn’t know what was going to come down on top of you. Those palm fronds, because they could hit you. That wind was at least 60 miles per hour or more maybe 70,” said MB.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Alachua County at 6:25am, Friday. Trained spotters reported a funnel cloud, but no official tornado touchdown has been confirmed.

