Two taken to hospital after car is crushed during morning storms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from Alachua County are in the hospital after a tree branch crushed their car during morning storms Friday morning.

Alachua County firefighters responded to a car crash on State Road 26 around 2:50 a.m. Two people were involved in the crash.

Fire rescue officials say the car might have hydroplaned during morning storms, leading to the crash.

Photos from Alachua County Fire Rescue show a tree branch crushing the windshield of the car.

Firefighters say at least one person was ejected from the car. Both victims were taken to Shands Trauma Center.

Alachua County had tornado watches in effect this morning, which caused tree branches and powerlines to fall throughout the county.

