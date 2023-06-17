4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building
Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the...
‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash
Deputies arrested Axel Van Oostrom, 24, on charges of sexual battery on a 16-year-old.
Alachua County deputies arrest man on counts of sexual battery on child
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says