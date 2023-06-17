A 76-year-old man from Dunnellon has gone missing

A 76-year-old man has gone missing and was last seen near SW 108th Street in Dunnellon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they believe may be in danger.

Deputies say 76-year-old John Carlisle was last seen on June 15th around 6 a.m. leaving his home near SW 108th Street in Dunnellon.

Carlisle uses a cane to get around, plus he has heart problems that he takes medication for.

He doesn’t have those meds with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

