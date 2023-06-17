Alachua County deputies arrest man on counts of sexual battery on child

Deputies arrested Axel Van Oostrom, 24, on charges of sexual battery on a 16-year-old.
Deputies arrested Axel Van Oostrom, 24, on charges of sexual battery on a 16-year-old.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man on counts of sexual battery on a child on Friday.

Deputies arrested Axel Van Oostrom, 24, on charges of sexual battery on a 16-year-old.

Deputies report that Van Oostrom consumed alcoholic beverages with the victim at his residence in Gainesville. Deputies say Van Oostrom groped and sexually assaulted them when the alcohol had taken effect on the victim.

Van Oostrom is booked at the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Ocala firefighters rescue child after tree falls, destroys roof
Bradford County deputy awarded for bravery while responding to house fire
Deputy Robert Malley earned the Silver Star for Bravery Award on Thursday.
Bradford County deputy awarded for bravery while responding to house fire
Marion County fire fighters union and fire rescue officials approve contract