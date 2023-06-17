Alachua County deputies arrest man on counts of sexual battery on child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man on counts of sexual battery on a child on Friday.

Deputies arrested Axel Van Oostrom, 24, on charges of sexual battery on a 16-year-old.

Deputies report that Van Oostrom consumed alcoholic beverages with the victim at his residence in Gainesville. Deputies say Van Oostrom groped and sexually assaulted them when the alcohol had taken effect on the victim.

Van Oostrom is booked at the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.