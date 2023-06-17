Bradford County deputy awarded for bravery while responding to house fire

Deputy Robert Malley earned the Silver Star for Bravery Award on Thursday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County deputy received an award for his bravery while responding to a house fire that occured earlier this year.

Deputy Robert Malley earned the Silver Star for Bravery Award at the Bradford County Commission Meeting on Thursday.

Deputies say that on Valentine’s Day, Malley saved two women from a house fire in the 500 block of Epperson Street in Starke. Malley kicked in a locked door to get in and ran into the burning building twice to safely bring the two women out.

This award comes from the National Police Hall of Fame Committee. It is presented to members of the public safety community who take extraordinary measures to save a life.

