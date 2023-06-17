CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes

Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS BRADY, CNN)
By Steven Maxwell and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning.

Travis Brady and two of his friends were fishing for red snapper in the Panama City Marina when the weather took a turn for the worse.

“Within 15 minutes we were in five-foot, six-foot waves,” said Brady.

As they were calling it a day heading back to land, they saw a boat going adrift. A houseboat had capsized, with debris scattered across the water.

“So we went out ourselves and tried to assist with their rescue efforts,” Brady said.

A man in another boat jumped into action without hesitation. Brady said he jumped in without a life jacket, busted out the boat’s window and got the people trapped inside out.

“He is the true hero of this story. Without hesitation, he was just in the water helping those people,” Brady said.

Brady and his friends then helped the three people from the houseboat, along with another from a nearby pontoon, back to shore.

Brady reflected on the selfless acts of courage done that day to help strangers.

“It restores your faith in humanity. Makes you really reflect on the things that are really important in life. I’m going to try not to get emotional,” he said. “It was an intense moment that ultimately, I’m just going to say, it came down to God putting us in the right place at the right time.”

Brady then aided the man who helped rescue those trapped in the houseboat to get back to shore.

Ultimately, it was a good ending to a bad situation.

“All glory be to God, man. He put us in the right place at the right time. I’ve never been super religious but today was just an eye-opening moment for me,” Brady said. “I just feel like divine intervention puts you in the right place at the right time.”

Brady said he doesn’t know the man who jumped in to save the boaters, but afterward learned his name is Jordan Boyd.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Marion County fire fighters union and fire rescue officials approve contract
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
This agreement came after eight months of negotiations
Marion County fire fighters union and fire rescue officials approve contract
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia