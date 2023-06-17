FABC holds basketball camp in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is, the chance for athletes to practice and get better is always in season.

117 high school basketball teams including 13 from North Central Florida are playing in the Conrad Foss Live Period Showcase.

The Florida Association of Basketball Coaches conducted two certified NCCA team camps this weekend at the new Alachua County Sports and Events Center.

High school teams and players have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of college coaches.

The games don’t count in the standings, however, each team does get the opportunity to play four games in a weekend.

Elliot Harris, Buchholz head coach, said this event is important when you’re new to a program.

" Mindset for the day is just to get better. I know a lot of guys look for wins and losses during the summer. You can learn a lot from a win but you can also learn a lot from a loss too,” said Harris.

Mike Barnes, Gainesville head coach, was also in attendance. He uses this showcase to get some off-season training.

" That’s a good thing about these events, to get the young guys experience, get those returning guys, fill in those roles, that maybe they weren’t used to last year,” said Barnes.

Many Division I Florida schools came out to recruit including Florida head coach Todd Golden, FSU’s Leonard Hamilton and many more.

The showcase continues throughout the weekend. The boys second session is on June 23-25.

