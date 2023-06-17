Florida scores three runs in the ninth innning to stun Virginia, 6-5 in College World Series opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -A team that has thrived in come from behind fashion did so again on Friday in a pretty big spot--Round One of the College World Series.

Down 4-2 in the eighth inning to No. 7 seed Virginia and trailing 5-3 to start the ninth, No. 2 seed Florida rallied to win, 6-5 to advance in the winners bracket in Omaha. The victory is the Gators’ 21st comeback effort and puts Florida (51-15) into the winners bracket against Oral Roberts (52-15) on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford each blasted home runs in the ninth inning to make the score, 5-5, setting the stage for Luke Heyman’s game-winnng sacrifice fly that came with the bases loaded and one out. One inning earlier, BT Riopelle went deep for the fourth time in the NCAA tournament to draw Florida to within 4-3. Evans, whose homer in the ninth was his first since April 11, also delivered a clutch pinch-hit double in the seventh to set up a run.

For six innings, Florida’s pitching and defense shut down a Virginia team that leads the NCAA in batting average at .335. One inning threatened to damage the Gators’ hopes.

The Cavaliers were limited to three hits through six innings, but scored four runs on four hits in the top of the seventh to take a 4-1 lead.

Prior to that explosion, the Cavaliers had a difficult time sustaining offense against UF starter Brandon Sproat, and they didn’t help themselves on the base paths. Three times in the game, UVA runners were thrown out to end innings. Early in the game, Griff O’Ferrall attempted to advance from first to third on a wild pitch but was gunned down by Riopelle to end the first inning. Then in the third, Ethan O’Donnell got caught in a rundown between first and second on a good pick-off throw by Sproat.

Sproat then got into a groove. He struck out the side in the fifth, and got through six innings needing just 88 pitches. Things changed in the seventh when Sproat retired only one batter and left a 1-1 game with runners at the corners. The victory went to Brandon Neely, who tossed two and a third innings and gave up one earned run on one hit.

Florida got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Following a walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice, Colby Halter stayed hot, looping an RBI sigle to score Riopelle. Halter drove in three runs in Game Two of Florida’s Super Regional clincher against South Carolina.

Winning Game One of a College World Series is a good sign for the Gators’ overall tournament hopes. Over the last 41 years, the eventual champion has won its opening game 37 times. While Florida takes on Oral Roberts on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the winners bracket, Virginia will have to face TCU in an elimination game on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Horned Frogs fell into the losers bracket with a 6-5 loss to the Golden Eagles.

