Former youth basketball coach charged with more counts of sexual battery on a child

Alachua County deputies charged a former youth basketball coach with more counts of sexual...
Alachua County deputies charged a former youth basketball coach with more counts of sexual battery on a child on Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former youth basketball coach is facing more counts of sexual battery on a child.

In July of 2022, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the former Bronson Middle/High School basketball coach, Billy McCall, 40, for sexually abusing two teenagers.

On Friday, deputies charged McCall with new counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, sexual assault, possession of obscene material, child cruelty, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The victim related to these new charges was about 14 years old when the abuse began.

Deputies say the victim lived with McCall a few days during the school week and almost every weekend.

They say the victim described grooming, intimidation, bribery, and manipulation throughout their interactions with McCall.

Deputies say McCall used a firearm to threaten the victim into not reporting the abuse to law enforcement. They say McCall’s phone contains videos of him holding a firearm that is consistent with the gun described by the victim.

Deputies also recovered multiple graphic images and videos of the victim from deleted files on McCall’s phone. They say the files appeared to be recorded from a hidden camera inside McCall’s bathroom.

McCall is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail.

