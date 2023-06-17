Gators lose prized quarterback commit to Ole Miss

Austin Simmons flips, will reclassify to 2023 class
Florida head coach Billy Napier watches play during the first half of the NCAA college football...
Florida head coach Billy Napier watches play during the first half of the NCAA college football team's annual Orange and Blue spring game, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There was quite a bit of on-line chatter this week about 2025 UF football quarterback commit Austin Simmons possibly reclassifying and arriving on campus this fall. As it turns out, Simmons is reclassifying--but he’s not coming to Florida.

Simmons tweeted his flip to Ole Miss on Saturday. For the Gators, this is the equivalent of having the rug pulled out from underneath. Head coach Billy Napier had stated a desire to add another quarterback to his 2023 roster

Simmons, who played last season at Pahokee, passed for 3,161 yards last season and 24 touchdowns. He is listed at 6′3″, 195 pounds and throws left handed. The 17-year old is able to enroll in college, having completed his course work.

Florida did pick up a commitment from a Class of 2024 tight end on Saturday. Amir Jackson, a 6′4″ prospect from Portal, Georgia, announced his pledge to the Gators. ESPN ranks Jackson as the No. 3 tight end in his class.

