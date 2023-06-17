Group of children that have been missing since May have been found

The group of children that went missing since May have been found with their father, the mother is still on the run.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of children who were missing for more than a month has now been found safely.

But their mother who is facing charges is still on the run.

DCF agents say they found 14-year-old Lashawd, 13-year-old Loveson, and nine-year-old Danylah Janvier safely earlier today in Delray Beach, with their biological father.

Their mother, 34-year-old Demelia Gates, is still wanted in connection to their disappearance and has previously been arrested multiple times.

Before today, the children were last seen on May 11th with gates at the roadway inn on East Silver-Springs Boulevard.

Where another child was found left behind.

Storm causes tree damage in Alachua County

