Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s first child together.

People reports the 44-year-old reality TV star is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47.

According to multiple reports, she revealed the news on Friday with a handwritten sign held up during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182.

The couple later posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

In the clip, Kardashian can be seen holding a sign and jumping up and down in the crowd that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The video continues with the surprised drummer making his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

Kardashian and Barker are already parents to six children between them. The couple first started dating in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Marion County fire fighters union and fire rescue officials approve contract
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
This agreement came after eight months of negotiations
Marion County fire fighters union and fire rescue officials approve contract
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia