Marion County fire fighters union and fire rescue officials approve contract

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The union representing Marion County fire fighters and Marion County fire rescue officials came to an agreement on their existing contract on Friday.

In a press release, officials of the Professional Fire Fighters of Marion County union say they voted to accept the contract after the wages were adjusted.

This agreement came after eight months of negotiations, which began in September of 2022.

The new contract now heads to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners for a final vote on June 20.

