Multiple state agencies bust Columbia County drug trafficking operation

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple state agencies worked with Columbia County sheriff’s deputies for a week-long operation in the county to seize drugs last week.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers, the Florida National Guard, and US Customs agents worked with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to seize drugs.

Among the 286 traffic stops, law enforcement made 42 arrests.

They found more than 1,500 grams of fentanyl, over 150 grams of meth, over 1,000 grams of heroin, over 41 grams of cocaine, and recovered nearly $9,000.

Eight undocumented people were also taken into custody.

