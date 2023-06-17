Ocala market raises money to help nonprofit buy Marion County fairgrounds

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups in Marion County are working together to give back to the community.

Vendors gathered at the Silver Springs Shores Community Center Saturday afternoon to participate in a monthly market held by the founders of the Stop-n-Shop Market.

Dee Schubert and Cristine Kelty began the markets in December of 2022. They are raising money to help the nonprofit Florida Kids Helping Kids.

“We might be starting small, but we are looking to do big things and help her be able to purchase permanent land so she can run the Marion County Fair there, said Schubert.

The nonprofit operates the Marion County Fair. The organization’s founder, Gerri Gerthe, said she needs nearly 800-thousand dollars to buy land for the fairground instead of renting it. Plus, have additional money to fund additional projects for the kids.

“We’re looking for a total of maybe 100 acres cause our youth group wants to help end homelessness,” said Gerthe. “One of our initiatives is to build an efficiency apartment complex for graduating high school seniors.”

The nonprofit also sets the kids up with bank accounts.

“For me it’s what I’m leaving behind that makes me feel like what I’m doing is just a small part of making life better for everyone,” said Gerthe.

On top of that, event organizers said a small amount of the vendor’s fee is applied towards a scholarship fund.

“I think when you start to give back to the community and help small businesses promote their business, then the money stays in the community,” said Kelty.

They said they are still working out the details of the scholarship, but hope to donate the money to a high school senior in the area.

Their next event is partnered with the community center’s back-to-school event on July 29.

