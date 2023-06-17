‘True hero’: Retired firefighter dies while saving swimmers caught in rip current

Officials say a retired fire captain, Richie Alford, died while rescuing two distressed swimmers who were caught in a rip current. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker, Amanda Rose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WANF/Gray News) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a former Georgia firefighter who lost his life while helping others.

The Banks County Fire and EMS report that retired Captain Richie Alford died Thursday afternoon while rescuing two distressed swimmers who were caught in a rip current at Panama City Beach.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, Richie Alford’s body was recovered just after 1 p.m. A witness said Alford went into the water to help the swimmers. They made it back to shore, but Alford did not.

Richie Alford was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

“He did what he was taught to do, save lives. And that’s what he did,” the man’s father, Robert Alford, said.

There was a reported double red flag warning that day, meaning the water was closed to the public.

“They were sitting on the beach in lounge chairs until he [Richie Alford] heard a man screaming,” Robert Alford said. “He went to save him but got caught in a riptide and couldn’t get out.”

Richie Alford’s family said they are heartbroken about his death but the way he died is no surprise. They said the 52-year-old had the biggest heart and devoted his life to helping others.

“That’s what he lived for. That was his personality, to help people,” Robert Alford said.

Richie Alford was a firefighter in Banks County for several years before leaving the service about two years ago.

“Richie died doing what he loved, which was helping others in their time of need,” the department shared. “He is a true hero.”

Banks County Fire Battalion Chief Scottie Mathis said he and Richie Alford were like brothers. The two worked together for 18 years.

“He was just a true friend. He was always there when you needed him. You couldn’t ask for a better person,” Mathis said.

After retiring from the fire department, Richie Alford started his own glass business. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching softball.

Mathis said Richie Alford was loved by so many and that’s how he’ll be remembered.

“Just remember him for the person he was. He would give the shirt off his back to a stranger,” Mathis said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
Vendors sell unique handcrafted items at Ocala Oddities Market
This photo provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office shows 71-year-old Edward Wackerman...
Man arrested on suspicion of starting Northern California fire that burned more than 100 homes
Organizer say around two thousand people attend the event each month. Some vendors come from...
Vendors sell unique handcrafted items at Ocala Oddities Market
The Florida Capitol building and museum in Tallahassee on June 13, 2023.
State budget includes money for disasters, mental health and teachers