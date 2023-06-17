Vendors sell unique handcrafted items at Ocala Oddities Market

Organizers say around two thousand people attend the event each month. Some vendors come from across the state, while others are put on a waitlist.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An oddities market in Ocala attracted thousands of people from across the state.

Guests headed to the the Ocala Oddities Market at the Ocala Downtown Market Friday night.

The curator of the market says the idea came to him about a year ago when he realized there’s nothing like this in the city.

“We have all these different markets going on, we got farmers markets and things like that, we don’t have anything for us strange, unique, different people,” said Matthew Gray. “We don’t have anything around for the people like that, so on a whim I created it and it took off.”

Gray said around two thousand people attend the event each month. Some vendors come from across the state, while others are put on a waitlist.

“Everybody’s really excited to see cool unique different stuff. You see these cool oddities pieces and be like where do I get a taxidermy racoon, where do I get a skull that’s a candle holder, you don’t know where to find those kinds of things, here’s the home to find those unique pieces you don’t normally see in the store,” said Gray.

Some vendors said the people and the environment keep them coming back.

“The Oddities Market is a phenomenal place, different people different stuff, it’s just a different atmosphere. Be opened minded if you show up here, but it’s just a fantastic bunch of people,” said Bryant Gorges, owner of Skullastic Affairs.

Multiple vendors told TV20 their creations started as a hobby, but soon realized it can become something more.

“I like to make a lot of things so I’ve turned that into a passion and my own business,” said Alanna Jackson, owner of Moon Craft Works.

The event takes place the third Friday of every month at the Ocala Downtown Market.

