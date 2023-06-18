27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says

When deputies arrived at the man's home, they found him dead from “significant wounds from an apparent explosive device.” (SOURCE: WALA)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEXLEY, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities said a man died Thursday after a homemade device exploded in his home.

The George County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a home in the Bexley community around 5:30 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man in the yard.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead from “significant wounds from an apparent explosive device.”

Investigators who searched the area said they found paraphernalia associated with the making of homemade explosive devices.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and a bomb squad with the Biloxi Police Department helped to clear the scene.

In a press release, George County officials said they wanted to “remind everyone of the dangers of mishandling fireworks, gunpowder, and other explosive or flammable substances. Always use safe handling practices when working with or around these substances, and never leave them within reach of children.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

Crime tips can also be reported anonymously to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 977-787-5898.

