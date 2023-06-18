Deadly crash in Old Town
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of one Dixie County road are closed after a fatal crash in Old Town.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers were sent to the crash around 8 p.m. June 17th
At least one person was killed in the wreck.
There are road blockages on NE 168th Avenue, near Highway 349.
