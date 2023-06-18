Deadly crash in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of one Dixie County road are closed after a fatal crash in Old Town.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were sent to the crash around 8 p.m. June 17th

At least one person was killed in the wreck.

There are road blockages on NE 168th Avenue, near Highway 349.

